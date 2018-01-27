GIRLS BASKETBALL: Refocused Raiders take care of business at Stephens County

Tuesday night, Madison County acted like the best team in Region 8-AAAA and were nearly upset by St. Pius X. Friday night, they played like the best team and won in dominant fashion.
Friday was mostly stress free for the Raiders in a 72-48 victory. Jordan Bailey, Kayla McPherson and A’Dryanna Maxwell all scored in double figures, as usual. Bailey led the group with 27 points. McPherson scored 20 and Maxwell posted 13.
“Definitely less stressful than Tuesday night,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “But we want to up-tempo teams. When we up-tempo teams, even St. Pius, it ends up like this. We can’t let teams control the tempo, slow down, call timeouts. We have to be in this kind of tempo.”
Madison County (17-5, 8-0) had a very business-like approach to their game with Stephens. No big moments, there wasn’t much excitement. They just outplayed the Lady Indians in every facet of the game.
“They came out with energy,” Lampe said. “If we can come out with energy and press we can get up-tempo. You can be in any press you want, but if we don’t have any energy, it’s going to be a slow tempo like teams want to play against us.”
The Lady Raiders didn’t shoot the ball very well, but Alexis Gantt’s supremacy on the offensive boards led to plenty of second and third chance points. Throughout the game. Despite not scoring the point, she was the main reason why they led 28-5 after the first quarter.
“That first possession it felt like she had three or four [offensive rebounds],” he said. “That’s her thing, she has the energy to get those offensive boards. She just knows where that ball is going, she has a knack for that.”
Madison County began playing a lot of younger players in the second quarter to try to get them working with some of the starters. They continued to control the game but Stephens outscored the Raiders to trim the lead down to 44-26 at halftime.
The main players all returned to play together in the third quarter to put the game away. Bailey, who scored 11 points in the first half, scored 12 in the second quarter, including eight in four-straight possessions. That was the catalyst for Madison County leading 59-34 going into the fourth quarter.
The younger players took the floor in the fourth and ended the game much better than how they ended the first half. They managed not to get outscored and Madison County defeated Stephens County 73-48.
“I want to know where we stand with them as far as going on our run,” Lampe said. “I wanted them with minutes with the first group. Not like all five all at one time. I wanted to see what they could do with the first group.”
Madison County has now sealed a no. 1 seed in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament. St. Pius X is two games behind so now, the best they can do is tie for first place. The Lady Raiders swept St. Pius in the regular season so they have the tie breaker.
Now they’re going for an undefeated Region record. They travel to Oconee County Tuesday night. Senior night is next Friday. Madison County hosts North Oconee in the regular season finale.
