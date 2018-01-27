In the first half, Madison County had Stephens County right where they wanted them Friday night. But everything fell apart in the second half and the Indians ran away with a victory.
Madison County (8-14, 1-7) trailed Stephens County 35-28 at halftime, but they couldn’t replicate what success they had after halftime. They eventually lost the game 87-55.
The third quarter is where the game turned on Madison County and it happened instantly. After less than half a quarter, they were being outscored 11-4. By the end of the third quarter, the Red Raiders trailed 58-32.
“Poor third quarter,” said head coach Tim Drake. “We just threw the ball around, didn’t run the press break. In the first half, we handled the press fine, in the second half we just threw the ball around too much. We got into foul trouble and your starters are starters for a reason, so when we have to go that deep in our bench, you know we’re in trouble.”
Both teams began removing starters in the fourth quarter and the younger Madison County players had a really good quarter offensively, scoring 23 points. But on defense they gave up 29 points to set the final score at 87-55.
“We were patient against their press and we told them, when we get on the offensive end, we have to take care of the ball, get ball reversal and ball movement,” Drake said. “Then in the second half, we had some two-on-one’s and three-on-one’s and were afraid of the big guy, and we shot too early in our offense. When you’re playing a team that talented, you have to make your offense also be your defense and shorten the game as much as possible, and we didn’t do that.”
Madison County has one more road game this year, a trip to Oconee County this Tuesday night. They finish the regular season at home next Friday against North Oconee.
