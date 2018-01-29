COMMERCE – William “Bill” Carroll Tootle, 80, died Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Tootle was born in Manassas, Ga., the son of the late William Harold and Lillie Rose Cox Tootle. He was retired from Western Electric. Mr. Tootle was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Tootle; brother, Calvin Theo Tootle; and sisters, Mary Janice Shuman, Betty Tootle and Sue Tootle.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Adams Tootle, Commerce; sons, William Clay Tootle (Cindy), Hoschton, and Robert Glenn Tootle (Chasity), Commerce; daughter, Nancy Renee Tootle Orr (Todd), Commerce; brothers, James Harold Tootle (Anh), Merritt Island, Fla., Walter Ray Tootle (Cindy), Metter, and Marcus Leslie Tootle (Suzanne), Pooler; sister-in-law, Coty Tootle, Jasper; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, at Erastus Christian Church with Mr. Steve Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and also at the church Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erastus Christian Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bill’ Tootle (01-28-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry