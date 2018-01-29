MILTON, FLA. - Betty Jo Fitzpatrick, 82 passed away January 25, 2018.
She was daughter of the late James Charlie and Clara Mae Carithers Hardman. Mrs. Fitzpatrick was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brandy Lee Fitzpatrick.
Betty was a loving mother who raised three sons during 20 years of her former husband's (Young Edward Fitzpatrick, formerly of Ila, Ga.), military career at various duty stations in Georgia, Florida, California, and Germany. After settling in Warner Robins, Ga., she worked in jewelry retail at Key's, James Bryant Jewelery, and Walmart.
She was a fiercely independent woman, with a thousand-watt smile, who took great pride in making an independent life for herself and not being a burden to her children. She enjoyed country music, yard work, and being a homemaker. She will be missed.
Thanks to Pruitt Healthcare – Milton, Fla. for their loving care during the lengthy illness of their mother.
Survivors include sons, Dennis Edward Fitzpatrick and wife Linda Sue Fitzpatrick, Milton, Fla., Gordon James Fitzpatrick and wife Della Dizzy Fitzpatrick, Montgomery, Ala., and Richard Allen Fitzpatrick, Canon City, Colo.; sisters, Oneita Hardman Echols and Allie Mae Hardman, Danielsville, Ga.; brother, Henry Jack Hardman, Danielsville; and grandchildren, Shannon Marie Crooker and husband Adam Mrozinski Crooker, Fleetwood, Pa., Erin Taylor Fitzpatrick, Montgomery, Ala., and Dawn Darla Fitzpatrick and fiancee Dean Markley, Orlando, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Chauncey Fitzpatrick Crooker, Fleetwood, Pa., and Bodhi Steel Markley, Orlando, Fla.
Funeral services will be held Monday January 29, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. The family will visit at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday. The interment will be in Moons Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Betty Jo Fitzpatrick (01-25-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry