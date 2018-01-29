White out after nearly 16 years leading organizations

Marvin White led the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the county industrial authority for nearly 16 years. He won’t be in charge of either after February.
The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority voted unanimously Jan. 22 after a lengthy discussion to eliminate funding for White’s positions with the Chamber, industrial authority and water department manager, effectively firing the man who led both groups since May 2002. White’s salary this year was $76,000. The authority initially considered eliminating White’s positions immediately, along with a $19,000 assistant’s position in the Chamber office. But they agreed to fund those positions through the end of February after Chamber of Commerce board members asked the IDA for time to consider their leadership options.
IDA members have talked for months about restructuring the arrangement between the industrial authority and the Chamber. The two groups have worked together since 1985 and will continue to be linked, but exactly what funding will be provided and what job duties will exist within each organization are matters of upcoming discussions. The IDA budgeted $118,000 to the Chamber for 2018.
Before his termination, White told IDA members that “there hasn’t been a problem until recently” with the arrangement between the IDA and the Chamber.
IDA member Josh Chandler made the motion to eliminate all IDA funding for the Chamber, except for the $22,000 salary for Tina Hart, who handles the Chamber’s clerical duties, such as membership billing. Chandler said that if the IDA was providing $118,000 annually to a private company for services, he would want a clear picture on what benefits the authority gets. He said he doesn’t see what the IDA gets from the Chamber for the money, which all goes to salaries.
“We’re not getting a return on our investment,” said Chandler to White. “We’re not getting $118,000 returned to this board.”
Most of the talk at the Jan. 22 meeting didn’t directly address White’s roles with the Chamber and IDA. Rather, IDA and Chamber members tried to determine the best way to clarify their relationship. One theme was central: the Chamber isn’t going anywhere. All agreed that they want the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to be active and helpful to businesses in the county. Chamber members said that the IDA funding for the Chamber has been tied up in salaries, but they said they’d like to perhaps divert some of that funding for more events and services to assist local businesses.
“There’s been discussion of reallocating to things of more benefit to Chamber businesses, expos and that sort of thing,” said Sabra Rockwell, who became the Chamber chairman at last week’s annual Chamber banquet.
Both IDA and Chamber members agreed that they have a lot of work ahead in clarifying new roles. The IDA agreed to have chairman Bruce Azevedo and utility director Steve Shaw form a “personnel committee” to see what will be needed to oversee the industrial authority day-to-day business and the county water services, which have long been managed by the IDA.
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough, who serves as a non-voting member of the IDA, told authority members that he’s not particularly concerned with how things have been handled in the past.
“I don’t much care about last year,” he said. “I care about what we do from this point forward. All I want is to do what’s best for Madison County and the IDA.”
White didn’t address his termination during the meeting. He asked for a couple of points of clarification, but he didn’t speak up during the meeting about being let go. No one offered any personal comments about his departure from the IDA and Chamber.
Once the IDA voted to terminate funding for his positions, White said he prepared a report for the authority and he wanted to know if the group would like to hear it. Azevedo said for him to go ahead and present it. As White started his report, the group of Chamber members who attended the meeting got up and walked out as he read.
White said after the meeting that he doesn’t hold animosity over the termination, that “things happen.” He said he felt like there was a lot of infrastructure growth in the county under the IDA during his time as executive director. He noted that there wasn’t much of a county water system when he started in 2002 and now there are over 200 miles of water lines in Madison County.
“I think we’ve done a fair job in what we’ve done here,” said White.
Asked after the meeting about his termination, White said the IDA seemed OK with his performance until recently.
“I told them tonight, everything was fine,” he said. “The IDA board didn’t have a problem. They knew what we were doing. They knew how much the salaries were. We’ve got to make things work. And this is a small organization. The best way I saw was to go into the Chamber and have the Chamber help support things and we did that. But that hasn’t been favorable since the end of last year…I guess it’s not much appreciated what we’ve done…We’ve worked hard and tried to make things the best we can for Madison County.”
PROPOSED POWER PLANT
In a separate matter Jan. 22, the industrial authority discussed plans to provide water to a proposed 58 megawatt Georgia Renewable Power plant at the site of the old Trus Joist wood plant in Colbert. The plant is supposed to be operational by June 2019. But there is still no contract between the IDA and the power company on providing water. The IDA has applied for a $5 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) as well as grant funding from four sources totaling over $2 million. The industrial authority is discussing potentially running two water lines to the facility — from the Elberton system down Hwy. 72 to the plant at a cost of $3.6 million. A secondary, backup line from the Harrison area could be run to the plant for $3.5 million. The IDA is also considering an elevated storage tank for $600,000, a booster pump station for $300,000 and well development and well rehabilitation for $500,000. The power plant is expected to generate roughly $1 million in property tax revenue annually for the county.
BOC chairman Scarborough said he’d like to see discussions with the power company to see what they would be willing to provide financially to run the line from Elberton to the plant.
