Man sentenced for child molestation

A Cleveland man was sentenced to jail time recently in Madison County Superior Court on a charge of child molestation.
Noah S. Shumate was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve five years in jail and 15 years of probation on a charge of child molestation. Another charge of child molestation was dismissed.
Other recent actions in superior court included:
•Tommy Lee Gaddis, of Danielsville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 10 months in jail on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. The sentence was to be served concurrent with any other sentences.
•Shakira Dashal Jones, of Loganville, was sentenced by Judge Jeff Malcom to serve 10 years in jail and 15 years on probation on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Alicia Dociannah Derrickson, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, drugs not in original container and possession of drug-related objects. Charges of possession of methamphetamine and safety belt violations were dismissed.
•William Scott Rice, of Comer, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $300 in fines on charges of disorderly conduct (reduced from possession of drug-related objects) and acquiring license plate for the purpose of concealment. Charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration were dismissed.
•Cory Franklin Davis, of Hull, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve three years of probation and pay $1,000 fines on charges of possession of drug related objects (reduced from possession of a controlled substance), reckless driving (reduced from DUI/drugs) and driving while license suspended or revoked. Charges of operating an vehicle without insurance, driving on improper registration and drugs not in original container.
•Nicholas Lamar Gaines, of Winterville, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Hodges to serve 20 days (suspended) on a charge of first degree burglary. Gaines pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal trespass.
•Nicholas Calvin Martin, of Carlton, was sentenced by Judge Chris Phelps to serve three years of probation on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and driving with license suspended.
•Thomas Daniel Pritchett, of Comer, had his charge of criminal trespass dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Billy Ray Hudson, of Colbert, had his charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction and possession of drug-related objects dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges as part of a negotiated resolution with other charges.
•Kristy Bernette Anthony, of Danielsville, had her charge of possession of methamphetamine dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because there was equal access to the contraband and a co-defendant accepted responsibility.
•Timothy Kory McAlpin, of Commerce, had his charge of theft by taking dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
•Christopher Paul Anglin, of Colbert, had his charges of simple battery FVA and obstruction of an officer dismissed by Judge Thomas Hodges because the victim no longer wished to prosecute.
