Madison County BOC to meet Monday

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday, Jan. 29, at county government complex.
The BOC recently voted to move its regular meeting time from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the first meeting at the new time.
Agenda times include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors.
•Chairman’s report
•Report from Industrial Development and Building Authority. (Marvin White)
•Statements and Remarks from citizens on an agenda item.
•Consider a SPLOST purchase for Collins Volunteer Fire Department which will exceed the 60 percent quota.
•Consider request of Russell and Terry Tankersley to rezone Map 17, Parcel 33 at 5243 Nowhere Road from R-1 to R-R so that they can have pigs.
•Consider request of Chris Jones to rezone Map 31, Parcels 130 and 130-2 on Hwy. 29 South from A-2 to R-1 for a major subdivision.
•Consider request of Chris Jones to rezone Map 29, Parcel 9 on Hwy. 106 South from A-2 to R-1 for a major subdivision.
•Consider abandonment of County Road 336 (portions of M&S Lane and Vineyards Creek Church Road).
•Consider a two percent cost of living adjustment for all permanent employees to be effective Feb. 4, 2018. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Consider approving resolution to adopt the 2018 Comprehensive Plan Update. (Chairman Scarborough)
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
