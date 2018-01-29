Isaac Best and Charles Best (01-28-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, January 29. 2018
Updated: 4 hours ago
HULL - Isaac Alexander Best and Charles Jaxon Best, infant twin sons of Charles Best and Erika Bragado died Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Gwinnett Medical Center. They were born at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

In addition to their parents, Isaac and Charles are survived by their sisters, Aleeah Best and Amelia Duncan, both of Hull; brother, Kohen Best, Hull; and grandparents, David and Theresa Blackwell, Jefferson, Tom and Nikki Best, Hull, James and Lori Perkins, Colbert, and Angelito Bragado, Colbert.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.