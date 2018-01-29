Isaac Best and Charles Best (01-28-18)

HULL - Isaac Alexander Best and Charles Jaxon Best, infant twin sons of Charles Best and Erika Bragado died Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Gwinnett Medical Center. They were born at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Thursday, January 25, 2018.
In addition to their parents, Isaac and Charles are survived by their sisters, Aleeah Best and Amelia Duncan, both of Hull; brother, Kohen Best, Hull; and grandparents, David and Theresa Blackwell, Jefferson, Tom and Nikki Best, Hull, James and Lori Perkins, Colbert, and Angelito Bragado, Colbert.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Isaac Best and Charles Best
