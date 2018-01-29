Danny Phillips (01-29-18)

DANIELSVILLE - Danny Franklin Phillips, 68, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Phillips was born in Danielsville on July 1, 1949, the son of the late Steward Phillips and Lucille Fabris Phillips. He was a mechanical engineer having retired from Fiber Visons, attended Zidon Baptist Church, and was a past member of the Royston Bass Club and the Madison County Bass Masters. Mr. Phillips was also a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. During his service in the Army, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Reese Phillips; son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Paige Phillips, Carlton; daughter, Jennifer Phillips, Danielsville; grandchildren, Jace Franklin Phillips and Ella Reese Phillips; brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Jeanna Phillips, Danielsville; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and James Mason, Royston, and Claudia Phillips, Knoxville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, with Dr. James Phillips and Dr. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The family is at the home.
Pallbearers will be Tony Phillips, Harry Daniel, Wiley Phillips, Stuart Mason, Rodney Mitchell and Dwain; and honorary pallbearer, Mike Dudley.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
