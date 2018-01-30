Judy Sanders (01-26-18)

JEFFERSON - Judy Sanders Judy Lynn Sanders, 61, died January 26, 2018.

Mrs. Sanders was previously employed with the Gwinnett County School System.

Survivors include her husband, David L. Sanders, Jefferson; sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph Anthony (Shelley) Sanders, Buford, and Brandon Lamar (April) Sanders, Danielsville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy (Rickey) Pines, Sugar Hill, and Sherry (Marty) Evans, Pageland, S.C.; brothers and sister-in-law, Troy Timms, Johnny (Diane) Timms, all of Jefferson; grandchildren, Nolan, Gracie, Logan, Brandon, Jr, Sarah Hannah; and a great-grandson, John, Jr.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. at Cave Springs Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com.

Bill Head Funeral Homes, Duluth Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
