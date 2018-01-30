Auburn convenience store sells $125K Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket

Posted by
BarrowJournal
Tuesday, January 30. 2018
A convenience store in Auburn sold a Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket worth $125,000 in the Jan. 29 drawing, but a winner had not claimed the prize as of Tuesday afternoon.
Auburn Express, located at 1296 Atlanta Highway, sold the winning ticket. Winning numbers from the Jan. 29 drawing were: 7-20-25-40-41.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes, according to a news release.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase Fantasy 5 tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.
For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., go to www.galottery.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.