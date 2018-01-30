Thomas Mineo Jr. (01-24-18)

Thomas Vincent Mineo Jr. went to be with the Lord on 1/24/18.

Tom was originally from Scranton, Pa. and served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. His passion was baking and he owned many bakeries including Depot Bakery in Lawrenceville, Ga.

A memorial service will be held in Scranton, Pa., where his final resting place will be with his mother and father.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy Buonocore, Janice Bauman, Joy Mineo, and Hope Mineo-Kitchen; and grandchildren, Tyler Mineo, Robert Fulkerson, Mikey Bauman, Josh Bauman, Megan Gardner, Mallory Poremba, Mary Kay Musyt, Mason Mineo, Astraya and Bijou Mineo-Kitchen.
