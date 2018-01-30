WRESTLING: Red Raiders finish third in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament

The Madison County wrestling team continues to peak at the right time. Two wrestlers won Region Championships while six others qualified for the East Sectionals. Their effort helped the team finish third in the Region 8-AAAA Traditional Tournament this past Saturday.
Josh Kincaid had his fifth first place of the season Saturday, but it was the biggest first place finish of the young freshman’s career. He defeated Mason Mingus of Jefferson in a 6-0 decision in the finals to win his first Region Championship in the 113 weight-class. Before that, he pinned Gabriel Brinkley of Oconee County in the first round to advance to the finals.
In the 182-pound weight class, Jaxson Hoetzel was just as impressive. In the semi-finals, he defeated St. Pius’ Vincent Thomas in a 14-5 decision. He went on to beat Jefferson’s James Phaturos in a 12-1 decision in the finals to win his first Region Championship as well.
Heath Sexton (126) and Hamilton Cooper (220) finished as runner-ups in their weight classes. Sexton defeated Oconee County’s McCrae Claas with a 9-3 decision. But he was pinned by Ian Statia of Jefferson in the first round of the finals.
Cooper had the longest route of all of Madison County’s first and second place finishers. He pinned Joel Chatfield within the first minute of the first round. He followed that by pinning Oconee’s Nick Saunders early in the second round. His weekend ended with a 20-12 loss to Gavin Walker of St. Pius X.
Jerry Dobbyn’s finished third in the 195-weight class. He opened his weekend by pinning Ian Cummings of St. Pius X in the middle of the second round. But he was pinned by Jefferson’s Hunter Allen in the first round of their semi-final match-up. He moved on to the consolation bracket where he a bye in the semi-finals. He defeated Rene Zuniga in the consolation finals with a 4-2 decision to take third place.
Rowan Smith (132), Chase Bond (145) and Dylan Vining (170) each finished fourth place in their weight classes. Smith had a long first round match with Camden Aycock that lasted almost three whole rounds. He picked up the pinfall victory with just 23 seconds left on the clock, but an injury kept him from wrestling in the semi-finals against Jefferson’s Dawson Bates. He was able to come back in the consolation bracket and pinned Patrick Jackson of St. Pius to guarantee himself a top-four finish. He lost to Stephen County’s Nikko Beady in the consolation finals to settle for fourth place.
Bond blew past his opening round opponent 9-1, but he fell to Jefferson’s Coy Strong by pinfall midway through the second round. He moved onto the consolation semi-finals where he defeated Jason Anandappa of St. Pius X. Bond then barely lost in the consolation finals to Brady Smith of North Oconee. The final score of that match was 6-4.
Vining pinned his first-round opponent, but Jefferson’s Mason Corbett pinned him in the semi-finals. Vining had a bye in the consolation semi-finals and then lost to Dominic Thomas in the consolation finals.
Those eight wrestlers advance to the East Sectionals which are this Friday and Saturday at Jefferson High School. The top eight of each weight class advances to the AAAA State Tournament which begins next Thursday at the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly Gwinnett Arena) in Duluth.
