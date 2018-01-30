GIRLS BASKETBALL: More bench players get minutes in win over Oconee County

The Madison County girls’ basketball team continues to work in their deeper bench players in preparation for the Region and State Playoffs. They’re able to do so with lopsided victories like Tuesday night’s win over Oconee County.
The Lady Raiders may need to rely on those less experienced players, especially now that part-time starter Bethany Fortson is set to miss at least three weeks after having surgery. But The team did just fine without her against Oconee County as they 63-36.
Jordan Bailey led the team with 27 points and A’Dryanna Maxwell added. Kayle McPherson only had nine points because of early foul trouble, which head coach Dan Lampe said helped get the bench players some more playing time in the first half.
Madison County (18-5, 9-0) led 19-7 after the first quarter and turned the game into a route in the middle of the second half. But with Lampe decided to take his three top scorers off the court and ran with a much younger lineup. Oconee County battled back a little bit but the score was still 33-18 at halftime.
“Learning the scheme and getting the nerves out,” said Lampe on how the less experienced players have improved in the last few games. “So with them coming in a little more regularly, that’s going to help out. Also, Kayla tries to help people out to with playing time so she’ll pick up three fouls in the first quarter and sit for two quarters. That always helps. It’s very unselfish of her. We’re going to see how ready they are.”
The starters retook the floor in the second half and quickly enhanced the lead to 40-18. They ended up leading 57-27 when the third quarter ended. The 30-point lead meant that the fourth quarter only lasted six minutes.
“They came out and did what they had to do,” Lampe said. “They pressured them, got them out of their comfort zone. That’s our goal every game.”
There was no shot at an Oconee County comeback and the Lady Raiders won 63-36.
The regular season finale is this Friday night at home against North Oconee. The Lady Raiders won the first meeting 49-37 on January 16. Admission for students from kindergarten-to-12th grade is free
