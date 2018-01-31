Flu brings echo of the past

The flu has been especially harsh this winter around the nation. But it hasn’t been as bad as what hit in the fall and winter of 1918-1920 when an estimated 50-100 million people died around the world from what was at the time labeled as the “Spanish Influenza.” In the USA, over 675,000 people died from the flu during 1918-19, more than were killed on both sides during the Civil War.
The Jackson County area wasn’t immune to the disease during that terrible period, either. While no exact numbers are known, at least 94 local citizens died during the influenza epidemic of 1918-1920. The real number was likely more.
It was a time before antibiotics and modern medicine when death from disease was common. Infant death rates were high. Still, the influenza death rate was alarming even by those standards.
The flu first hit Georgia in October 1918, likely coming from the state’s military camps where soldiers were stationed before being sent to Europe in WW1. It tended to kill younger, healthier victims than other kinds of flu strains and it tended to kill quickly.
By the middle of the month, the City of Jefferson had ordered all schools and churches closed to prevent the spread of the disease. On Oct. 21, 1918, the Jefferson City Council approved a motion to ask all local doctors to help the council stop the spread of the disease “by reporting all new cases, and request all patients to remain at home until dismissed by physician.”
City officials and local business and church leaders also petitioned the governor to stop all fairs, circuses and carnivals as a means to stop the spread of the flu. The governor subsequently called a meeting with state medical leaders to discuss the situation. The City of Atlanta had already closed all public gathering places because of the flu and the University of Georgia had suspended classes.
See the full story in the Jan. 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
