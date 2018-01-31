‘Unprecedented’ growth predicted for region

Frank Norton, co-owner of the Norton Agency in Gainesville, portrayed the Northeast Georgia region as being on the “precipice of unprecedented growth” at his annual forecast talk last week.
Norton listed 10 “life-changing” events in the region during the company’s existence and 10 events during 2017 that affected the economy.
He included in the latter the “strong anti-growth” mood in Forsyth County and the inclusion of Jackson County in “Georgia’s No. 1 industrial zone” – the area from Gwinnett County to the South Carolina line.
He said the “industrial zone” has 10 million square feet of development under way or planned.
At the same time, Norton pointed out “today the tone has flipped.” Opposition to some projects has been visible and active.
He said the Forsyth attitude is “quickly reverting back to the dark ages.” Some residents express the view “go home, leave us alone.”
Norton said some of those opponents in Jackson County are recent additions from the Atlanta area.
See the full story in the Jan. 31 issue of The Jackson Herald.
