Controversial warehouse tabled after lively hearing

Braselton planners tabled a controversial warehouse request last week after opponents brought a crowd to the standing-room-only public hearing.
The request — which would allow 2.8 million square feet of warehouse space on 390 acres on Josh Pirkle Road — was tabled Jan. 22 amid traffic concerns from the Braselton Planning Commission. Developers were asked to look into re-routing all truck traffic between Hitachi and Whole Foods to confine the truck-traffic from that area to one intersection on Hwy. 124.
Chris Miller, president of Adair Realty and Ackerman, described the four-building project to planners. He said the group wants to bring high-paying jobs, tax money and economic success to the area.
Jim Eyre stressed the buildings won’t just be warehouses. He argued the buildings will have some office space and a “high number” of office employees in addition to the warehouse employees.
Eyre said the entire project may add 1,600 new jobs.
But it was pretty clear at the hearing that the project is not wanted by some people in the community. A handful of Hoschton residents who live near the property voiced their concerns with the project and its potential impact on their homes.
