A man died in a residential fire on Leigh Street in Commerce.
Patrick Gary Emerson, 78, passed away after a woman was unable to wake him to get him out of their residence which had caught on fire.
The woman had to get out of the house and was covered in burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.
The smell of smoke woke her up.
Man dies in Commerce fire
