7 AHS wrestlers, 4 from WBHS qualify for Class AAAAAA state sectionals

Three Apalachee High School wrestlers won area titles at the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament at Dacula on Saturday.
Senior Sam Skinner (170 pounds) and junior Corbin Lang (220) beat out the competition in their weight classes while sophomore newcomer Bryson Ferguson went 3-0 to win at 138. Overall, the Wildcats have seven wrestlers qualify for the upcoming Class AAAAAA “B” sectionals at Lanier High School this weekend.
Despite missing practice all week with an injury, Skinner (34-8) was strong in both of his matches, pinning Joe Hipple of Lanier in the semifinal and Tanner Wade of Habersham Central to win the title. Skinner is the lone returning state qualifier from last season for the Wildcats.
After just missing out on qualifying for state last year, Lang (36-6) has set himself in much better position this year in the sectionals after his area title. After receiving a bye in the quarterfinal to automatically qualify for sections, he pinned Lanier’s Nick Claypole in 57 seconds and then needed just 18 seconds to pin Habersham Central’s Joseph Robertson in the final.
Ferguson, a move-in who just recently became eligible to wrestle was also a pleasant surprise for Wildcats coach Randy Hill. He won a 12-1 decision over Habersham’s Anthony Angeli in the quarterfinals, 12-7 decision over Lanier’s Jacob Morden in the semifinals and a 12-4 decision over Dacula’s Samuel Greenberg in the finals.
Also for the Wildcats, sophomore Allan Fulk placed third at 132 pounds, while freshman Hunter Noblett (160), first-year senior Diego Bandera (195) and sophomore Cody Tobiasz (285) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Also Saturday, four Winder-Barrow wrestlers qualified for sectionals, as Zach Thomas took second place at 132, while Jared Stimpson (106), Rosseau O Asu Abang (160) and Caleb Charron (195) all placed third.
Dacula won the team title with 205 points. Apalachee was fourth with 96 and Winder-Barrow finished sixth with 53. Habersham Central was second with 180.5, Lanier was third with 164 and Gainesville was fifth with 61.
The sectionals at Lanier will begin at 3 p.m. Friday with the first rounds and resume at 9 a.m. Saturday.
See the full story in the Jan. 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
