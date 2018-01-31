3 WBHS swimmers qualify for state meet set for weekend

Three Winder-Barrow High School swimmers have qualified for the GHSA state meet at Georgia Tech, set for Saturday.
Sophomore Madison Budrock qualified for state for the second year in a row and will compete in the 100-yard backstroke. Fellow sophomore Spencer Smith will be participating in his first state meet as he will compete in the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke.
Senior Mia Hernandez, a Barton College signee, will make her state meet debut, competing in the 100-yard freestyle.
“All three of them are very strong swimmers,” Winder-Barrow coach Maddie Teel said of her qualifiers. “Mia is one of our captains and I’m very excited she’s getting this chance before she goes off to college. The other two are upcoming upperclassmen who have done a very good job of leading the team. They’re very strong swimmers, but they’re also always making sure their teammates are keeping up with academics and doing what’s necessary to meet all of our goals.”
Teel said the SwimDoggs are a mostly young group that is continuing to build but that she is optimistic for the future.
“I’ve been very pleased overall with the season,” she said. “Our swimmers have consistently dropped their times at meets and made a statement to other teams that we were there to compete.
“We had a very big freshman and sophomore class this season and I’m excited to continue to build on that.”
