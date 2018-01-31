Garrison, Jaemor Farms honored

Bo Garrison was named Citizen of the Year and Jaemor Farms was named Business of the Year at the Banks County Chamber/CVB annual dinner Saturday night at Grant Hill Farms.
“The Citizen of the Year is a true entrepreneur,” Chamber/CVB president Sallie Hensley said when presenting the award to Garrison.
She went over his business ventures in Banks County, including David & Katies in downtown Homer.
Garrison has also served as a Banks County firefighter and was on the Banks County Board of Education for 22 years where he “served as an advocate for the children of the community.”
Hensley said Garrison serves meals to families in need, as well as to area churches and schools.
“He has served meals to children, the football teams and other school groups and churches,” she said. “Any time we are in need of meals, he is the first one we call. During snow storms and power outages, he serves public safety workers and takes food and wood to families that can’t get out.”
In accepting the award, Garrison said, “It is not about me. It is about all of you. I was raised by a Mama and Daddy who told me to give back to the ones who make you successful. That is the bottom line. Always remember that. I am honored to receive this award. It is an honor and privilege. I appreciate it.”
In presenting the Business of the Year award, Hensley stated that Jaemor Farms has been a family-run business by three generations on land that has been farmed for over 100 years.
The family opened their first market in 1981 and the second one, at Banks Crossing, in 2013. Daphne Crumley and Drew Echols accepted the award.
Echols stated, “Back in 2013, when we decided to come to Banks County, our family prayed a lot about that situation. That was a huge step for a small business to take on a second location. The county commissioners, the county government and the Chamber folks were all unbelievable to me and my family and have continued to be since 2013. The people from I-85 stop in but what keeps the doors open are the people of Banks County. It is the local community that is keeping the doors open. We appreciate it more than y’all will ever know.”
For more coverage from this event, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
