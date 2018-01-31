Developers want change to Hwy. 211 PUD

A large tract of vacant land in Braselton may soon house a massive residential community, a hotel and commercial sites.
HECE, LLC, is requesting a change to its planned unit development master plan. The group, which owns the 230-acre property around Publix on Hwy. 211, wants the change so it can create residential lots on 183 acres of that property.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider the amendment at its February meeting.
Developers plan a hotel similar to the Holiday Inn located on Hwy. 211, as well as 193,000 sq. ft. of commercial/retail sites fronting Hwy. 211.
Behind that, developers plan a massive residential area with 457 homes.
“The Braselton market cannot support the currently-zoned scale of massive commercial/retail development,” according to HECE’s application. “…the applicant requests approval of this PUD modification to allow a true mixed use community development to include retail and commercial opportunities as well as residential uses.”
Kolter Homes, which built Cresswind at Lake Lanier, is the anticipated developer. (Kolter is also reportedly planning to develop a massive residential community on Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.)
According to the project’s Development of Regional Impact study application, traffic improvements will be needed for the massive development.
Town leaders said that, in addition to the widening of Hwy. 211, a road parallel to I-85 is necessary to serve the anticipated additional traffic.
The project may generate approximately $3 million in annual local taxes.
It could be completed by 2022.
