Controversial warehouse tabled after lively hearing

Braselton planners tabled a controversial warehouse request last week after opponents brought a crowd to the standing-room-only public hearing.
The request — which would allow 2.8 million square feet of warehouse space on 390 acres on Josh Pirkle Road — was tabled Jan. 22 amid traffic concerns from the Braselton Planning Commission. Developers were asked to look into re-routing all truck traffic between Hitachi and Whole Foods to confine the truck-traffic from that area to one intersection on Hwy. 124.
DEVELOPER’S SIDE
Chris Miller, president of Adair Realty and Ackerman, described the four-building project to planners. He said the group wants to bring high-paying jobs, tax money and economic success to the area.
Jim Eyre stressed the buildings won’t just be warehouses. He argued the buildings will have some office space and a “high number” of office employees in addition to the warehouse employees.
Eyre said the entire project may add 1,600 new jobs.
He noted the “key” to the project is its location. The property is located near other warehouse buildings — including Whole Foods and Hitachi — and is close to the interstate and state highways. He said the project is compatible with the area.
Miller added the company — which has built other projects in the area including Uline — wants to work with the community and consider their concerns.
“We’re not interested in developing things that are not wanted by the community,” he said.
OPPOSITION
But it was pretty clear at the hearing that the project is not wanted by some people in the community. A handful of Hoschton residents who live near the property voiced their concerns with the project and its potential impact on their homes.
“Trying to put this type of facility in an area that’s surrounded on three sides by quality residential is just an absolute travesty,” said William Gossett.
Gossett added the project would affect the property values in nearby subdivisions.
“This is going to affect our property values significantly,” he said.
One opponent, Melissa Broy, questioned how “high-paying” the new jobs would be, citing low hourly wages at other area warehouses. She also cited concerns with housing and overcrowding at local schools.
Others expressed worries over tractor-trailer traffic, lighting and noise.
