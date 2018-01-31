Man dies in Commerce fire

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
A man died in a residential fire on Leigh Street in Commerce.

Patrick Gary Emerson, 78, passed away after a woman was unable to wake him to get him out of their residence which had caught on fire.

The woman had to get out of the house and was covered in burns and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The smell of smoke woke her up.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.