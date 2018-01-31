WRESTLING: Leopards advance 12 wrestlers to state sectionals at Rockmart

Last season, the Banks County High School wrestling team sent 10 wrestlers to the Class AA East sectionals at Rockmart High School.
From there, only three competitors qualified for the state tournament. During the Leopards’ only state-championship season, the program qualified 12 wrestlers for sectionals – the most ever for the program. At last week’s area tournament at Elbert County, the team matched that number by finishing second in the area.
The Leopards only had 12 wrestlers as two were out with illness. This week’s sectionals take place at Rockmart High on Saturday.
“From where we were at area duals to this past weekend, we finally turned the corner,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “I’m just really proud of how all of the guys wrestled and competed.”
The Leopards were able to get two area champions: Terrance Walker (195 pounds) and Zack Dean (220). Parker Hobson (113) and Anthony Cruz (126) finished second in the area. Walker Bennett (152), Evan Clark (106), Gabe Dodd (145), Parker Free (182), Jesus Lara (170) and Josh Stapleton (160) finished third in the area. Charley Bagwell (285) and Trent Edmondson (132) also qualified for sectional with fourth-place finishes at area.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
