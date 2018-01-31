BASKETBALL: Leopards survive in OT at Putnam Co.

With seven seconds left, the Banks County Leopards' hopes of pulling out a win at Putnam County were turning bleak at best. But that's why every second is played.
Gabe Martin took a pass in the right corner, the Leopards trailing 50-47, and a one-dribble fake moved the defender and Martin connected with a game-tying 3-pointer. New life in the game meant overtime and the Leopards took advantage with two quick buckets by Dylan Orr, who finished with 19 for the game. Four more points between Bosko Norman and Darius Bonds secured a 58-55 win.
Bonds finished the game with 11 points. Martin also finished with 11. Carl Cleveland added 10 points.
The Leopards started quick, taking a 14-6 lead in the first quarter. The lead increased to 10 in the second quarter (18-8) when Wes Ledford connected for a bucket. Just when a rout looked possible, Putnam made its comeback, outscoring the Leopards 12-6 to close out the first half. The Leopards led 24-20 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Putnam continued to chip into the lead, outscoring the Leopards 17-15; however, the Leopards still led by two, 39-37, thanks to five points from Martin and Orr.
Putnam started the fourth quarter on fire, scoring six quick points. An Orr bucket cooled the run for a moment. The Leopards trailed 43-41.
Trailing 46-41, Bonds helped give the Leopards another boost, connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers. The Leopards led 47-46; however a 4-0 run for Putnam set the score at 50-47.
Before Martin's heroics to close out regulation, Putnam missed numerous free throws in the fourth quarter. None were bigger than two technical free throws with just under 25 seconds left.
