Services being finalized for Nadine Crow

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Services are being set for Nadine Crow, who died Tuesday evening.

Nadine, the wife of Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow, suffered a stroke in early January.

According to a social media post by the family, visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church of Jefferson. The funeral will be Sunday, Feb. 11, at Galilee Christian Church.

“Galilee is letting us use their larger facility so all of mom’s friends and family can attend,” according to the social media post. “In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial fund that will be used to help schools, teachers and students of Jackson County.”

Details are still being finalized.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.