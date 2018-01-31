Services being finalized for Nadine Crow

Services are being set for Nadine Crow, who died Tuesday evening.
Nadine, the wife of Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow, suffered a stroke in early January.
According to a social media post by the family, visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 10, at First Baptist Church of Jefferson. The funeral will be Sunday, Feb. 11, at Galilee Christian Church.
“Galilee is letting us use their larger facility so all of mom’s friends and family can attend,” according to the social media post. “In lieu of flowers, the family will be setting up a memorial fund that will be used to help schools, teachers and students of Jackson County.”
Details are still being finalized.
