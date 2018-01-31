Jackson County announces 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

Jackson County Comprehensive High School will add four more members to its athletic hall of fame, which continues to grow since its revival back in 2015.
This year’s inductees are David Savadge (wrestling), Jason Blalock (wrestling), the 1981-82 girls’ basketball team and Chris Bennett (baseball and basketball).
This year’s induction ceremony is set for April 28 at 6:30 pm. at the Jackson County Comprehensive High School gym.
“We are really excited about these four inductees,” Jackson County athletic director Brad Hayes said. “The Hall of Fame committee had a really great discussion about what it means to be a hall of fame member at our school. We felt that each of these four, with two state champions, the best team in school history and a multi-sport star, are truly worthy of being honored with this distinction. Each of them have a story that needs to be told and remembered forever at our school.”
