The Commerce wrestling team entered this past weekend’s tournament as the heavy favorites and they lived up to that billing with a fifth-straight Area Championship and nine individual Area Champions.
The nine champions were Bryson Flint (106), Dawson Legg (113), Tucker Flint (138), Casey Burchett (145), Nick Patrick (152), Chase Forrester (160), Braxton Legg (170), Elijah Burns (182), and Cade Ridley (285). Knox Allen (195) and Cody Ridley (220) finished in second place.
“The guys wrestled hard,” said head coach Kendall Love. “With any tournament, you know there’s going to be a few matches that leave a bad taste in your mouth. It wasn’t a perfect day, it wasn’t a perfect weekend, but it was a good one. We definitely have some things we need to work on next week. We’ll get back to work on Monday to fix the couple of problems that we saw and avenge a couple of losses that probably shouldn’t have happened this week.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Commerce wins fifth straight area crown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry