GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons strong late in big 8-AAAA victory

ATLANTA — Jefferson trekked down to Atlanta Tuesday and returned up I-85 with a crucial win.
McKenzie Tyner hit five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as Jefferson beat St. Pius X 44-36 on the road.
“I’m super proud of our girls — coming on the road, winning down here, the way they played,” coach Jason Gibson said. “I thought the game was extremely one-sided in the first half. Very physical. They were allowed to do a lot of things that are not legal in the game of basketball. I thought our kids handled it.”
The win over the second-place Golden Lions avenged a 49-39 loss earlier this month and kept Jefferson (17-6, 6-3) alive for the No. 2 seed for the Region 8-AAAA tournament and a first-round bye. The Dragons, who are now tied with St. Pius X for second in the region, close out the regular season Friday (7 p.m.) at Stephens County.
If Jefferson and St. Pius X finish the season tied for second, a coin flip will determine the No. 2 seed for the region tournament.
“We’ve got to take care of business on Friday and hopefully that will give us a chance to have a coin flip for second (place),” Gibson said.
Tyner’s 3-pointer with 2:16 left against St. Pius X gave Jefferson a 39-36 lead, putting the Dragons ahead for good. The go-ahead 3-pointer was set up by a steal from Jazmin Allen on the other end of the floor. Allen’s takeaway was part of a Dragon defensive effort that held St. Pius X scoreless for the final 2:45.
“I was really proud of the way they stepped up,” Gibson said. “We really tried to lock on to their shooter and did a really good job of identifying where she was on the floor and what the other kids were trying to do.”
With Jefferson leading by three late, Mariah Starks converted three of four free throws down the stretch to push the Dragons’ lead out to 42-36. Akera Benton scored inside with 44 seconds remaining for the final margin of victory.
Tyner helped Jefferson keep pace with St. Pius X in the first half while several of her Dragon teammates were in foul trouble. The senior hit four 3-pointers, scored 15 points and Jefferson led 24-20 at the break.
“I’m super proud of McKenzie Tyner, senior guard, she stepped up big for us tonight,” Gibson said. “We needed some scoring out of her tonight … just really proud of how she stepped up and responded.”
Gibson also praised the younger players who provided quality minutes in this key region game.
“I’m so proud of the young girls again — Livi (Blackstock), Allianne (Clark), Chloe (Hiatt),” he said. “All three stepped up and played a quarter, almost a quarter and a half in the first half and got us to a four-point lead. I’m just really proud of how they responded.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons strong late in big 8-AAAA victory
