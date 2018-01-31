Hot-shooting St. Pius X rolls past Jefferson

ATLANTA — St. Pius X hit 12 3-pointers Tuesday night against Jefferson, including 10 in the first half, to turn a battle between the region’s top two teams into a lopsided affair.
The first-place Golden Lions (21-3, 9-0) overwhelmed the visiting Dragons 86-55, handing Jefferson (16-8, 7-2) only its third loss in its last 17 games.
Donsha Gaither was the only Dragon to finish in double figures, leading Jefferson with 13 points. The team’s top scorer, Jasper Gibson, left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and did not return.
Three Golden Lions reached double figures: Troy Stephens (20 points), Matthew Gonzalo (18 points) and Everett Lane (14).
Stephens and Gonzalo each scored 16 first-half points as St. Pius X ran away with the game in the opening 16 minutes, leading 52-24 at the break.
Stephens drained four 3-pointers in the first half, while Gonzalo sank three 3-point shots.
St. Pius X’s lead grew to 71-41 lead after three quarters, which shortened the fourth quarter to six minutes.
The Golden Lions set the tone early in this key region contest with 3-pointers from Niko Broadway and Lane within 40 seconds of the opening tip. That helped St. Pius X open up a 17-4 lead just over four minutes into the game, forcing Jefferson coach Kevin Morris to call a timeout.
The Dragons responded with a quick 7-2 run, sparked by a 3-pointer from Gibson, to cut St. Pius X’s lead to 19-11. Jefferson trailed 22-13 at the end of the first quarter. But the Golden Lions reeled off the first eight points of the second quarter and Jefferson never threatened again.
Jefferson, which has already clinched the No. 2 seed in the region, closes its regular season Friday (8:30 p.m.) at Stephens County.
