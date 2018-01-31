BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards fall flat at Putnam Co., No. 1 seed still in the air

Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Last Saturday, the Banks County High School girls' basketball team played what was deemed to be a "ugly game." The result, though, was a 62-43 win.

On Tuesday night at Putnam County, the Lady Leopards played another ugly game; however, the result was completely different as Putnam upended the Lady Leopards, 44-25.
Maddie Thomas led the Lady Leopards in scoring with nine points. Allison Smith and Jaycie Bowen added five points apiece.
A 10-0 Putnam run punctuated a flat first quarter for the Lady Leopards. They trailed 16-6. The sloppy not-so-good play continued in the second quarter as two quick buckets by Smith and Bowen were quickly an afterthought behind an 8-0 Putnam run. The Lady Leopards trailed 26-12 at halftime.
In the second half, Putnam outscored the Lady Leopards 18-13 including a 9-0 run that started late in the third quarter and ended late in the fourth.
For recaps of last week's action, view this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Old Website

