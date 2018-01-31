BASKETBALL: Lady Leopards fall flat at Putnam Co., No. 1 seed still in the air

Last Saturday, the Banks County High School girls' basketball team played what was deemed to be a "ugly game." The result, though, was a 62-43 win.
On Tuesday night at Putnam County, the Lady Leopards played another ugly game; however, the result was completely different as Putnam upended the Lady Leopards, 44-25.
Maddie Thomas led the Lady Leopards in scoring with nine points. Allison Smith and Jaycie Bowen added five points apiece.
A 10-0 Putnam run punctuated a flat first quarter for the Lady Leopards. They trailed 16-6. The sloppy not-so-good play continued in the second quarter as two quick buckets by Smith and Bowen were quickly an afterthought behind an 8-0 Putnam run. The Lady Leopards trailed 26-12 at halftime.
In the second half, Putnam outscored the Lady Leopards 18-13 including a 9-0 run that started late in the third quarter and ended late in the fourth.
For recaps of last week's action, view this week's edition of the Banks County News.
