Morgan County outscored visiting Jackson County 23-6 in the third quarter Tuesday night in pulling away for a 71-41 win.
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County (3-19, 0-9) with 13 points, and Cameron Shaw added 10.
The region-leading Bulldogs hit six 3-pointers in the third quarter.
"The third quarter was the dagger as they capitalized on alot of turnovers from us," Panther coach Chuck Butler said. "I believe we had 12 in the quarter. That was disappointing that we didn't handle the pressure better and coupled with continued great shooting by Morgan, the deficit got out of hand."
Jackson County only trailed 14-9 after the first quarter despite Morgan County hitting its first three 3-point shots of the game.
"We settled in and closed the gap in the rest of the quarter so we were pleased with being down 9 to 14 after the hot start they had," Buter said. "I felt we played a good second quarter as well trying to keep it close because we know the fire power they have in their roster."
The Panthers trailed 33-22 at the half before being overwhelmed in the third quarter.
Butler found some positives from the loss moving forward.
"I was actually glad they kept pressuring the whole game because we can't simulate that type speed in practice so we used it as an opportunity for our younger guys to practice and work on handling pressure," Butler said. "Morgan is a good team and our guys can learn alot by facing a team of that caliber."
BOYS' BASKETBALL: No.-1 ranked Morgan Co. cruises against Jackson County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry