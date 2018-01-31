GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Franklin Co. girls too much for EJCHS

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
Franklin County held the East Jackson girls to their lowest point total of the year, beating the Eagles 58-12 Tuesday.
East Jackson (10-14, 1-8) fell behind 22-6 to the visiting Lions and scored only six points the rest of the way.
The Eagles close the season Friday (7 p.m.) at rival Jackson County. East Jackson beat the Panthers 48-41 earlier this month.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.