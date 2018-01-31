BOYS' BASKETBALL: Morgan Co. pulls away from EJCHS

East Jackson coach David Akin saw no reason why a lopsided loss couldn’t serve as a learning moment.
Tied 17-17 at one point with No.-1 ranked Morgan County, the Eagles (13-10, 3-5) were outscored 19-4 over the last five minutes of the second quarter and wound up losing 69-41 Friday at home.
“It’s a challenge for us,” Akin said of facing Morgan County, “but I would call it an opportunity for us as well because if we want to make the state tournament, we’re going to have to be faced with adversity. Really, what I’m looking for out there is when they go on that, let’s say, 6-0, 8-0, 9-0 run, whatever it is, how do we respond? … Tonight’s really about how do we handle those situations.”
Morgan County handcuffed East Jackson’s offensive opportunities as just two Eagle players reached double figures. Xavier Clark and Miles Addington each finished with 10 points.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
