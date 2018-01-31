GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson girls edged by King’s Ridge once again

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, January 31. 2018
East Jackson lost narrowly at King’s Ridge Christian last month and the same fate befell the team at home this weekend.
The Eagles (10-13, 1-7) came up short, 40-38, against the Alpharetta private school Saturday afternoon after a back-and-forth second half.
East Jackson had its chance to win at the buzzer, grabbing a steal and getting the ball to Kenzie Whitehead, but her attempt missed off the front rim as time expired.
“I’m proud of our effort and resiliency on the heels of a tough region game the night before,” Eagle coach Matt Gibbs said, referring to his team’s 44-29 loss to Morgan County Friday.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.