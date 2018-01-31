Jackson County coach Chuck Butler walked off the court Saturday night counting up the turnovers on the stat sheet.
And the numbers he tallied told the story.
The Panthers (3-18, 0-8) committed 25 turnovers, 14 of which came in the second half, in a 59-42 home loss to Monroe Area.
“We’ve been preaching tempo to the guys, trying to play at a more controlled tempo to try to cut down on the turnovers,” Butler said. (Friday) night against Hart, we did a good job with that, and (Saturday) we’re right back to 25 (turnovers).”
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 15 points but was limited to just two points after halftime. Cam Shaw added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers undone by turnovers in loss
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry