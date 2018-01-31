WRESTLING: Nine Panthers qualify for sectionals

Coach Jason Powers considered the area tournament a good start. Now it’s on to part two of the wrestling postseason.
The Panthers took second at area Saturday with Ben Gilbreath (145) and Devonte Stephens (220) winning area titles and nine wrestlers qualifying for state sectionals. State sectionals are this Saturday at Greater Atlanta Christian at 9 a.m.
“I thought it was a great tournament,” Powers said. “We were extremely close to pushing 11 wrestlers through to sectionals which would have been even better, but taking nine out of this area is a great accomplishment.
With 206 points, the Panthers finished behind area champion North Hall, which totaled 282 points. Five of Jackson County’s nine sectional qualifiers reached the area finals.
Gilbreath won the 145-pound title, pinning his opponents in three of four matches. Stephens won the 220-pound title with two wins via pin, a technical fall victory and a win by major decision. Joey Sosebee (106), Jared Love (152) and Jon Koning (195) all finished as runners-up.
Other state qualifiers were Kaden Andreasen (third, 138), Jake Weatherly (fourth, 113), Christian Soto (fourth, 120) and Tyler Sosebee (fourth, 160).
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
