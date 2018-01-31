BOYS' BASKETBALL: Dragons clinch state tourney berth

Jefferson assured itself of reaching the state tournament after a one-year absence with one of its gutsiest efforts of the year.
The Dragons (16-7, 7-1) pulled out a 61-57 road victory Oconee County Friday, clinching no worse than a No. 2 seed for the region tournament. Jefferson was without 6-7 center Jacob Radaker, whose presence in the post was needed against the Warriors’ large bodies inside. Radaker was out sick.
“What we did is what we needed to do without Jacob,” coach Kevin Morris said. “We really sped the game up. We played 10 kids, and they played seven … We just tried to keep them moving and tried to wear them down.”
With the No. 2 seed secured for the region tournament, Jefferson will receive a first-round bye, which assures them of no worse than a fourth-place finish in the six-team 8-AAAA. The top four teams in each region advanced to the state tournament. Jefferson missed out on the state last year in a 4-22 season, so returning to the state tournament was one of the team’s top goals this season.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
