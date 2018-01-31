GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls throttle Oconee

Trying to fight its way up the region standings, Jefferson made sure there was no letdown against the team at the bottom of the standings.
Jazmin Allen scored 22 points and the Dragons (16-6, 5-3) won their third consecutive region game with a 64-35 rout of last-place Oconee County (10-14, 0-8) Friday on the road.
Jefferson led by 40 points after three quarters.
“I was pleased with how well the kids played,” coach Jason Gibson said. “We did a really good job. We made some defensive adjustments from the first time we played them, and the kids did a really good job paying attention to those.”
The win marked Jefferson’s third consecutive victory by 26 points or more.
Among other things, Gibson praised his team’s tempo, half-court offense and rebounding — especially on the offensive end — in the dominant performance.
Allen enjoyed one of her biggest offensive nights in region play, scoring all 22 of her points in the first three quarters.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
