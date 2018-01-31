Under first-year head coach Russ Gregg, the Commerce High School boys’ basketball team continues to improve as the regular season draws to a close.
The improving and battle-tested Tigers have already accomplished two things in Gregg’s debut campaign, surpassed last season’s win total and for the first time since the 2014-15 season, the Tigers captured back-to-back wins.
Last week, the Tigers (4-19, 2-11 Region 8-A) snapped a 10-game losing streak, picking up wins over Athens Christian and Providence Christian Academy. As Gregg put it, the team finally “finished” the games off.
“It wasn’t pretty on Saturday night,” Gregg said about the 56-49 win over Providence. “But, I thought Friday was probably one of our better games we’ve played all year.
“We really played well together. We shot the ball really well from outside, which is good.”
Gregg hopes the momentum continues as the Tigers have two games this week including the region play-in game this Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be in Commerce.
The message for his team will be a simple one: get better every day.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers continue to battle to the end
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry