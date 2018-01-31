The Jackson County girls’ basketball team not only got to the free throw line against Monroe Area, they made the Purple Hurricanes pay.
The Panthers went 19-for-26 (73.0 percent) from the charity stripe to beat Monroe Area 43-31 at home Saturday for their first region win. The victory avenged a 51-34 loss to Monroe Area earlier this month.
Carlie Anderson finished with a game-high 20 points, including a 12-for-15 performance at the free throw line.
“Anytime we get to the free throw line a lot, it’s a good thing for us,” coach Monty McClure said. “We shoot free throws pretty good as a team. Carlie does a really good job there. It just means we’re being aggressive and being strong with the basketball and attacking.”
Kendall Clerici was also clutch, sinking three 3-pointers and finishing with 10 points.
The Panthers limited Monroe Area to 31 points in the win after surrendering 51 in the first meeting between the teams.
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: JCCHS girls grab first region win
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry