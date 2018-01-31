A man died in a taser incident Saturday while being transported to the Barrow County Detention Center, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman.
Around 2:30 p.m., Charles Williams, 30, was being transported by Auburn police to the jail after being taken into custody for battery and cruelty to children, but he "became combative" before making it to the jail and began fighting with deputies, damaging the patrol car he was in," GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. After he was tased, he became non-combative and experienced medical duress and stopped breathing.
Deputies attempted emergency medical treatment on Williams but he never regained consciousness, Miles said. Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Man dies in taser incident while being transported to Barrow County jail
