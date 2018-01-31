School board will consider construction manager for new high school in Barrow

A Toccoa company that has worked on several Barrow County school projects has been recommended for the “construction manager at risk” for phase I of a new high school adjacent to Sims Academy for Innovation and Technology.
The board will vote Tuesday on whether to name Bowen & Watson to that job. The company was the low bidder among seven companies. It bid $1.3 million, which was the low bid by about $154,000.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations for the Barrow County School System, said the company worked in the same position for the Winder Elementary School, which opened in August. The company also worked on renovations at Holsenbeck Elementary and Winder-Barrow High School, he said.
Work on the preliminary design for the new school is under way. Perno has said officials hope to start grading the site this summer.
It will be the school district’s third high school. The district plans to build the school in phases as it can afford the cost.
The board also will consider leaving the name of R. Harold Harrison for the stadium complex at Apalachee High School. The school has asked the Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation for more than $1 million to build a second fieldhouse at the stadium.
If the grant were awarded, foundation officials have asked, would the school commit to the name for 30 years.
Board vice-chair Lynn Stevens asked why just 30 years, why not period.
“They have been very gracious to the school system for a very long time,” she said.
Perno said the fieldhouse would provide locker rooms and meeting space for several sports – girls’ soccer, track, baseball and football. The board also will consider awarding a contract to buy three Ford cargo vans for building and maintenance from Wade Ford in Smyrna. The dealership bid $89,331 for the three vans.
See more in the Jan. 31 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
