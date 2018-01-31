Services set for Nadine Crow

Services have been set for Nadine Crow, 69, who died Tuesday evening.
Nadine, the wife of Jackson County Board of Commissioners chairman Tom Crow, suffered a stroke in early January.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. at Galilee Christian Church with Dr. Michael Helms and pastor Sande Bailey officiating.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 10, from 2-6 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nadine Crow Memorial Fund, C/O South State Bank, 71 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia, 30549.
"Crow was born in Ocilla a daughter of the late Joe Harris Morgan and the late Nadauna Whelchel Morgan and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson where she was devoted to and involved in many church activities," according to her obituary.
She received her education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial and her master and bachelors degree from the University of Georgia after which she "enjoyed a long and successful career in education" having taught at Maysville Elementary, Jefferson City School System, Jackson County School System and was currently teaching in the Commerce City School System.
In addition to Tom Crow, her husband of 47 years, Nadine is survived by: a son, Brian Crow and his wife April of Atlanta; daughter, Jennifer Crow Moore and her husband Sam of Jefferson; four grandchildren, Garner Crow, Greer Crow, Tripp Moore and Maddie Moore; sister, Madge Morgan Bush and her husband Francis of Gainesville, Fla.; and a brother, Joe Harris Morgan, Jr. and his wife Linda of Albany.
Evans Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
