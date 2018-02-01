High-scoring sophomore: Gibson putting up big numbers in Dragon turnaround

Jefferson coach Kevin Morris wasn’t exactly sure how many points Jasper Gibson had last Monday during a first-quarter scoring spree.
“I had no idea … I knew that he had a bunch,” he said.
While Morris said he’s not in the habit of keeping up with such things during games, it would have been easy to lose count with the rate baskets were dropping.
Gibson torched Stephens County for 23 opening-quarter points — hitting four 3-pointers, three 2-point field goals and 5-of-5 free throw attempts. The point guard ended up with a career-high 41 points as Jefferson survived for a 75-72 win. (Fun fact: Gibson was on pace for 92 points had he somehow kept up that first-quarter torrent.)
“I don’t know what was different about it,” Gibson said of the performance. “I hit the first (shot) and I was like, ‘Alright, I might be feeling it,’ so I shot a few more of them and they happened to go in.”
Worth noting: He had switched up his pre-game meal from Zaxby’s to barbecue. A permanent change might be in order (“I might have to go with barbecue,” Gibson said).
Regardless of his pre-game routine, Gibson — only a sophomore — has been hard to guard.
Through Jefferson’s first 23 games, he’s averaging 19.5 points per contest and shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range in helping the Jefferson boys’ basketball team get off to a 16-7 start. The team won just four games last year.
“It all runs through him,” Morris said. “When he is hot and he’s doing things and (opponents are) sending multiple people at him, it’s just opening everybody else up.”
For the rest of the story, see the Jan. 31 edition of The Jackson Herald.
