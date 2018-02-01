‘Ken’ Brand (01-31-18)

JEFFERSON - Kenneth Harold “Ken” Brand, 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Mr. Brand was born in Sutherland, Neb., the son to the late Virgil Lloyd Brand and Irma Ione Adee Brand. Mr. Brand graduated from the University of Nebraska and earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearny. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving in Vietnam and was a CASA volunteer for DEFACS. Mr. Brand was retired from Jackson EMC, where he served as Director of Technical Services and was currently Treasure of the Jefferson Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Alice Fisher Brand, Jefferson; daughters and son-in-law, Melanie and Perry Sexton, Cumming, and Stephanie McCauley, Hartwell; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Larry Budler, Omaha, Neb., Shirley and Jim Votaw, Cumming, Ga., and Cindy and Mike Borron, Simpsonville, S.C.; and grandchildren, Jayden McCauley, Cammeron McCauley and Grant Sexton.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 5, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the family receiving friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to CASA in honor of Ken Brand, P.O. Box 605, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
