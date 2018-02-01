Child life-flighted after vehicle fire

A child was life-flighted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta following an incident in Jefferson around noon on Thursday.
The two-year-old girl was reportedly burned on the arms and legs after a vehicle caught fire at the gas pumps at the Racetrac convenience store on Hwy. 129.
Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said the child is in stable condition for now.
The name of the child hasn't yet been released, but the vehicle reportedly had a Jackson County license plate.
Crews are still working to determine the cause of the vehicle fire, but Jefferson Fire Chief Mark Duke said it didn't start because of the gas pumps.
"That I can confirm," Duke said.
He added the fire started in the cab of the vehicle, which will be inspected by the Jefferson Fire Department and State Fire Marshal's Office.
The child's father also sustained some burns, but didn't require treatment. A bystander who was helping get the child out of the vehicle, was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.
Crews also plan to review surveillance video from the scene.
The JFD, Jefferson Police Department and EMS were called to the scene, as was the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Updates will be posted when available.
