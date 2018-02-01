Virginia Bullock (01-31-18)

JEFFERSON - Virginia Griffin Bullock, 90, entered into rest Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Mrs. Bullock was born in Marschville, N,C., the daughter of the late Zeb and Lois Gaddy Griffin. Mrs. Bullock was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, was a homemaker and along with her late husband Robert Bullock operated a successful poultry and cattle farm until their retirement. Mrs. Bullock was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Fuller; daughter, Tonya Bullock Gaddis; and a brother, H.L. Griffin.
Survivors include a son, Alan Fuller, Jefferson; step-son, Bill Bullock, Stallings, N.C.; and five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 3, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Johnny Ray and Pastor Ross Wheeler officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park in Commerce. The family will receive friends 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Skylar Fuller, Scottie Fuller, Shane Fuller, Van Bullock, Brian Grizzle, and Wes Brock. Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Bullock’s caregivers, Ellen Casperson, Lisa Horne, Janet Causer, Amber Nesser and Zinnia.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
