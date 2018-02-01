Archie Lloyd (01-31-18)

July 29, 1929 – January 31, 2018
OPELIKA, AL - Archie Lloyd, 88, passed away at Bethany House and went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Archie was born on July 29, 1929, the son of Susie Bone Lloyd and Archie Lloyd Sr. in Jefferson, Ga. Upon graduation from high school in Jefferson, he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly served his country in several locations including Charleston, S.C. and Tripoli, Libya. After discharge he attended the University of Georgia and transferred to Auburn University, where he graduated in 1962. While at Auburn he served as president of the Auburn Veterans Association, was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa national leadership honorary society, and was selected to be a member of Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.
While at Auburn University Archie worked for the Opelika Recreation Department at the Opelika Mill Center. Upon graduation, he taught in the Opelika City School System and then worked at Uniroyal for 27 years.
Archie loved his family, his friends, and his church. A devoted Christian, Archie was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, where he served in many ministries through the years including the choir, youth ministry, and the New Life Sunday School Class. He also enjoyed the fellowship of his “Burger King men’s morning coffee group.” Archie had a deep affection for Auburn University, serving for many years on the Auburn University football “chain gang.”
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Alice Crawford Lloyd, Opelika; one son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Lorri Lloyd; and two grandchildren, who were so special to him, Blakely and Jake Lloyd, all of Auburn; a sister-in-law, Joan Baker, Auburn; brother-in-law and his wife Sam and Kathy Crawford, Opelika, Ala.; and one cousin, Bob Freeman, Jefferson, Ga.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. The Revs. Earl Ballard and Bill Kierce will be officiating.
The Lloyds wish to extend their gratitude to their family and friends, doctors and medical attendants for their support and care for Archie the past few weeks.
The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801.
